USI Baseball swept by Washington State

PULLMAN, WASH. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Baseball was limited to four hits and lost the series finale, 6-0, at Washington State University Sunday afternoon in Pullman, Washington. The Screaming Eagles watch their record go to 5-6, while WSU goes to 10-1.

The USI hitters were stymied throughout the game, only getting two hits from senior leftfielder Ren Tachioka (Japan) and freshman second baseman Caleb Niehaus (Newburgh, Indiana) through the first seven innings. Tachioka, who had a team-best two hits in the game, and senior centerfielder Evan Kahre (Evansville, Indiana) posted USI’s best chance to score in the eighth with back-to-back hits, but were stranded at second and third.

WSU took control with single tallies in the first and second; added a pair of tallies in the fourth; and sealed the victory with runs in the fifth and seventh to conclude the 6-0 final.

USI sophomore right-hander Gavin Seebold (Jeffersonville, Indiana) took the loss for the Eagles. Seebold (1-1) allowed five runs on six hits and a walk, while striking out three in five innings of work.

Up Next for the Eagles:

In a schedule change, USI will host Austin Peay State University Tuesday for a 6 p.m. first pitch at the USI Baseball Field. The game has been moved from Austin Peay in Clarksville after Friday’s storms.

Austin Peay is 2-9 overall after dropping a three-game series at Oklahoma State University and has lost seven-straight games.

USI will be looking for its first victory over Austin Peay after falling behind in the series, 7-0, between 1982 and 1999. The Governors took the last meeting in Clarksville, Tennessee, 14-8, in 1999.

Tuesday’s game with Austin Peay is the start of four-game homestand that concludes with a three-game set March 10-12 versus Oakland University at the USI Baseball Field.

