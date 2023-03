GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Fire officials with the Owensville Montgomery Township Fire Protection District say they were called to a truck fire Monday.

It happened in the area of SR 168 and CR 600S.

Gibson County EMS was also called to the scene.

Crews were able to get the fire out, but the pickup truck is destroyed.

We haven’t heard any reports of injuries.

