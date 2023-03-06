Polar Plunge
Thousands still without power after Friday storms in Ky.

(MGN)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kenergy confirms they have been working on restoring power to customers since Friday’s storms.

According to their outage map, nearly 1,000 people are still without power in our viewing area.

The biggest group of outages is in Hancock and Daviess County, where around 700 are without power.

Across the entire state, around 100,000 people remain without power, with the biggest groups around Louisville and Lexington.

Meanwhile in Indiana, CenterPoint is reporting no outages in our viewing area.

We will update this story if anything changes.

