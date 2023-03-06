Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

OPD recovers handgun from juvenile at Owensboro Middle School

By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police Department officials say a juvenile has been charged after having a handgun on Owensboro Middle School property.

According to a press release, an Owensboro Police Department School Resource Officer was working on school property when they were notified by the school administration about a juvenile in possession of a firearm.

School officials and the officer say they recovered a loaded firearm and a knife from the juvenile.

Officials say the juvenile was booked in the Adair County Juvenile Detention Center and has been charged with possession of a handgun by a minor and unlawful possession of a deadly weapon on school property.

We will update you as this story develops.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch: Missing persons case underway after car found under Twin Bridges
Dispatch: Missing persons case underway after car found under Twin Bridges
Tyler Cashen
EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges inside Circle K
EPD: Driver arrested after driving truck into a flower bed while intoxicated
Dispatch: Overturned semi loaded with chickens shuts down part of Hwy 56
Officials: Hwy 56 back open after chicken truck flips over in Daviess Co.
James Gough
EPD: Evansville man arrested on multiple charges, including auto theft

Latest News

Highland Baseball Field experiences damages from severe weather Friday
Highland Baseball Field experiences damages from severe weather Friday
HPD starts new ‘Lock It or Lose It’ campaign for stolen items
HPD starts new ‘Lock It or Lose It’ campaign for stolen items
HPD starts new ‘Lock It or Lose It’ campaign for stolen items
HPD starts new ‘Lock It or Lose It’ campaign for stolen items
Highland Baseball Field experiences damages from severe weather Friday
Highland Baseball Field experiences damages from severe weather Friday