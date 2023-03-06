OPD recovers handgun from juvenile at Owensboro Middle School

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police Department officials say a juvenile has been charged after having a handgun on Owensboro Middle School property.

According to a press release, an Owensboro Police Department School Resource Officer was working on school property when they were notified by the school administration about a juvenile in possession of a firearm.

School officials and the officer say they recovered a loaded firearm and a knife from the juvenile.

Officials say the juvenile was booked in the Adair County Juvenile Detention Center and has been charged with possession of a handgun by a minor and unlawful possession of a deadly weapon on school property.

We will update you as this story develops.

