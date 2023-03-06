Polar Plunge
OPD: E. 18th St., JR Miller Blvd. reopened after serious crash
By Monica Watkins
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police say the intersection of East 18th Street and JR Miller Boulevard was closed for several hours on Sunday morning for a serious car crash.

They say two cars collided just after 10 a.m.

That intersection is back open as of Monday morning.

We’re told crews had to stay on scene to do accident reconstruction of that area.

We’ll keep you updated as more information becomes available.

