Ohio Co. Deputies hoping to identify car involved in theft investigation

By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Ohio County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a theft from the Fordsville Clinic.

It happened around 3:00 a.m. Monday.

Deputies are asking for help to identify a black car shown in some surveillance videos, as well as the person who might be driving it.

They are also asking anyone around E. Main St., Church St., and Railroad St. with surveillance to check their cameras between 2:50 a.m. and 3:05 a.m.

If you have anything, you are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 270-298-4444.

Deputies say the suspect vehicle was travelling from the Grayson/Breckenridge County direction.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

