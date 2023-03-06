Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

OCSO: Fordsville Clinic experiences theft Monday

(MGN)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORDSVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office says the Fordsville Clinic in Ohio County has experienced a theft Monday morning.

Officials say the theft happened around around 3 a.m.

The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone around East Main Street, Church Street, and Railroad Street that has surveillance video between 3 a.m. and 3:05 a.m. to contact the Sheriffs office.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch: Missing persons case underway after car found under Twin Bridges
Dispatch: Missing persons case underway after car found under Twin Bridges
Tyler Cashen
EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges inside Circle K
EPD: Driver arrested after driving truck into a flower bed while intoxicated
Dispatch: Overturned semi loaded with chickens shuts down part of Hwy 56
Officials: Hwy 56 back open after chicken truck flips over in Daviess Co.
James Gough
EPD: Evansville man arrested on multiple charges, including auto theft

Latest News

Deputies asking to identify black car in Ohio Co.
Ohio Co. Deputies hoping to identify car involved in theft investigation
Crash at 41 and Hillsdale
Crash closes SB Highway 41 at Hillsdale
Henderson Police warn of landlord scam
Evansville man sentenced to 14 years in federal prison on several charges