OCSO: Fordsville Clinic experiences theft Monday

FORDSVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office says the Fordsville Clinic in Ohio County has experienced a theft Monday morning.

Officials say the theft happened around around 3 a.m.

The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone around East Main Street, Church Street, and Railroad Street that has surveillance video between 3 a.m. and 3:05 a.m. to contact the Sheriffs office.

