New voting locations approved in Daviess Co.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky’s Secretary of State has approved new voting locations in Daviess County.

The locations are the H. L. Neblett Community Center, Owensboro Sportscenter and Daviess County Middle School.

They will be added to the voting locations for this year’s primary.

That’s on May 16.

