New voting locations approved in Daviess Co.

(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky’s Secretary of State has approved new voting locations in Daviess County.

[Previous: Two new polling locations in Owensboro for future elections]

The locations are the H. L. Neblett Community Center, Owensboro Sportscenter and Daviess County Middle School.

They will be added to the voting locations for this year’s primary.

That’s on May 16.

Click here to see the rest of the voting centers in Daviess Co.

