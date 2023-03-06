Polar Plunge
3/6 Monday Sunrise Headlines
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFIE) - New this morning, an overturned semi has shut down Highway 56 in Owensboro.

Dispatchers say the semi was carrying live chickens at the time.

Right now, over 1,000 people in our Kentucky viewing area are still without power from Friday’s storms.

It comes as over 100,000 still don’t have power across the entire state.

In Hopkins County, the sheriff’s office is investigating a murder that happened in Providence.

Deputies say they do have a person in custody in connection to the murder.

A second train has derailed in Ohio, coming just over a month after the derailment in East Palestine.

Officials saying a shelter in place order was issued to make sure everyone in the area was safe.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Dispatch: Overturned semi loaded with chickens shuts down part of Hwy 56
