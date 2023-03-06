Polar Plunge
HPD starts new ‘Lock It or Lose It’ campaign for stolen items
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A new campaign to help protect residents’ items from being stolen is underway by the Henderson Police Department.

The ‘Lock It or Lose It’ campaign was created to address the rise in car thefts within the city of Henderson.

Police Chief Sean McKinney says the city has had an average of 67 car break-ins over the last three years. He says most of these thefts occur from opportunity.

The Henderson Police Department encourages everyone to remove valuable items from their cars and make sure they are locked at night.

”We don’t want everyone to think that there’s (something), to be scared of where they park their vehicles or whatever,” says McKinney. “We don’t think it’s at that point or anything. Just in general, for the people to do their part and keep their things secure, because there are people on a daily or nightly basis who are looking for the opportunity to take property that’s not theirs.”

Chief McKinney says one of most common items stolen is firearms.

Police asks anyone who knows of car break-ins in their neighborhood to reach out to them.

