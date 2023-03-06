Highland Baseball Field experiences damages from severe weather Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Highland Baseball Field on the north side of Evansville was damaged by the severe weather that occurred Friday.

Strong winds caused a telephone pole to fall on top of the visitor’s dugout box and also damaged the roof and field lights.

Vice president of Highland Baseball Nick Weller says the field serves up to 500 children during the spring season.

Weller says with the field being turf it’s the organization blood line in case of inclement weather.

“This field right here is the blood line to our baseball park,” says Weller. “Each league will utilize it at some point during the year, (and) any time there inclement weather we schedule games on this field.”

Weller says they’re now looking for a contractor and sponsors to help with repairs.

