Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Highland Baseball Field experiences damages from severe weather Friday

Highland Baseball Field experiences damages from severe weather Friday
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Highland Baseball Field on the north side of Evansville was damaged by the severe weather that occurred Friday.

Strong winds caused a telephone pole to fall on top of the visitor’s dugout box and also damaged the roof and field lights.

Vice president of Highland Baseball Nick Weller says the field serves up to 500 children during the spring season.

Weller says with the field being turf it’s the organization blood line in case of inclement weather.

“This field right here is the blood line to our baseball park,” says Weller. “Each league will utilize it at some point during the year, (and) any time there inclement weather we schedule games on this field.”

Weller says they’re now looking for a contractor and sponsors to help with repairs.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch: Missing persons case underway after car found under Twin Bridges
Dispatch: Missing persons case underway after car found under Twin Bridges
Tyler Cashen
EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges inside Circle K
EPD: Driver arrested after driving truck into a flower bed while intoxicated
Dispatch: Overturned semi loaded with chickens shuts down part of Hwy 56
Officials: Hwy 56 back open after chicken truck flips over in Daviess Co.
James Gough
EPD: Evansville man arrested on multiple charges, including auto theft

Latest News

HPD starts new ‘Lock It or Lose It’ campaign for stolen items
HPD starts new ‘Lock It or Lose It’ campaign for stolen items
HPD starts new ‘Lock It or Lose It’ campaign for stolen items
HPD starts new ‘Lock It or Lose It’ campaign for stolen items
Highland Baseball Field experiences damages from severe weather Friday
Highland Baseball Field experiences damages from severe weather Friday
USI breaks ground on new campus mountain bike trails
USI breaks ground on new campus mountain bike trails