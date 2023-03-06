Polar Plunge
Henderson Police warn of landlord scam

(KCBD, Peyton Toups)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Police say there is a scam happening in the area.

They say scammers have been posting properties online for rent or sale and posing as the landlord or property owner.

The scammer requests electronic payment as a deposit using Venmo, PayPal, etc.

To avoid being scammed, police say you should always ask to see the property in person prior to putting any money down.

When viewing properties online, police are sharing some clues the post may be a scam:

- You are asked for money upfront.

- Listing has typographical errors.

- There is no credit check involved.

- You are pressured to buy/rent right away.

- Rental pictures look too good to be true.

