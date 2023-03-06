Funeral arrangements set for Vanderburgh Co. deputy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The funeral arrangements have been announced for Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputy Asson Hacker.

According to his obituary, Deputy Hacker’s funeral service will be on Thursday at 5 p.m.

That will be at Christian Fellowship Church in Evansville.

He will be buried in Blue Grass Cemetary at a later date.

As previously reported last week, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says Deputy Hacker fell ill during training on Thursday.

Officials say he was taken to the hospital where he later died.

