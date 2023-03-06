Polar Plunge
Funeral arrangements set for Vanderburgh Co. deputy

Officials say Vanderburgh County Deputy Asson Hacker died after becoming ill during training.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 8:06 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The funeral arrangements have been announced for Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputy Asson Hacker.

According to his obituary, Deputy Hacker’s funeral service will be on Thursday at 5 p.m.

That will be at Christian Fellowship Church in Evansville.

He will be buried in Blue Grass Cemetary at a later date.

As previously reported last week, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says Deputy Hacker fell ill during training on Thursday.

Officials say he was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

