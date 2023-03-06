Polar Plunge
Alligator attacks Florida man outside front door

By WESH staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WESH) – A Florida man is recovering after he was bitten by an alligator on his front porch.

Scott Hollingsworth said he heard something outside his front door Saturday night.

“Went outside and didn’t turn the light on,” Hollingsworth said. “Just got a step outside, and something grabbed me on the leg, started shaking violently.”

He thought it was a dog. It was an alligator.

“Six feet or 7 feet, I really didn’t get a good look at it. When I saw what it was, I stepped back in the house and closed the door,” Hollingsworth said. “Looked down and I had a large gash in the side of my leg, so I was trying to put pressure on it.”

The family said they were later told by wildlife officials that the alligator was more like 9 feet.

The family said they’ve seen alligators in a pond behind their house before, but never on their front step.

Florida Fish and Wildlife was called out, and the alligator that bit Hollingsworth was euthanized by a trapper, according to Daytona Beach Police.

Hollingsworth was taken to the hospital, where he had to get surgery on his leg.

“Fortunately, there’s no damage to my knee, which I was concerned about,” he said. “Everything’s going well.”

Hollingsworth did have plans to enjoy Daytona Bike Week, but he may have to wait until next year.

“Probably won’t be biking anytime soon, absolutely,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

