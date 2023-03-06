Evansville man sentenced in federal meth trafficking investigation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Seroy A. Mobley, 38, of Evansville, was sentenced to 200 months (more than 16.5 years) in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and illegally possessing a firearm.

Officials say he was the leader of the methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy, and the last of its four members to be sentenced.

[Previous: Several people facing federal charges in Evansville drug case]

According to court documents, between January and June of 2018, Seroy Mobley, Carl Kirkland, Seneca Binder, and Eric Wilkerson conspired to deal methamphetamine in Southern Indiana and Northern Kentucky.

Authorities say Mobley would obtaining large amounts of methamphetamine from his source of supply, Kirkland.

They say Kirkland shipped the meth from California to Evansville via U.S. mail.

Officials say Mobley then distributed the narcotics to Binder and Wilkerson, who were mid-level distributors in the Evansville and Whitestown, Kentucky communities.

During the execution of a search warrant at Mobley’s Evansville residence, Evansville Police say they found a .38 caliber revolver, two digital scales, and 384 grams of meth in an infant’s room.

Mobley is legally prohibited from possessing a firearm due to his previous state conviction for cocaine possession and federal conviction for armed drug trafficking.

He was released from federal prison for his prior conviction on June 25, 2015, and was still on federal supervised release when he was arrested for his role in the January 2018 conspiracy.

In total, the Drug Enforcement Administration and Evansville Police Department seized 25 pounds of methamphetamine.

As of now, all four defendants have been sentenced as follows:

Federal meth sentencings (U.S. Attorney's Office)

