Dispatch: Chicken truck overturns, shuts down part of Hwy 56 in Daviess Co.
By Monica Watkins
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - An overturned semi has shut down part of Highway 56 in Daviess County.

According to dispatch, the semi was loaded with live chickens.

They say the crash happened on Maple Road.

The highway is shut down between Cummings Road and Mulligan Road.

Officials say the roadway will be shut down for several hours.

Officials also say the driver was able to get out of the vehicle and was taken to the hospital.

The sheriff’s office is investigating.

Monday Sunrise Headlines
