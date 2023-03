VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash with injuries Monday afternoon in Vanderburgh Co.

Dispatchers say it happened around 2:15 p.m. on Highway 41 and Hillsdale.

Southbound lanes of Highway 41 are closed

We are working to get more information.

Drivers might want to avoid the area if possible.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.