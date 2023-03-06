Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Chilly temps return soon

3/6 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Temperatures soared on Monday to near the record of 76 set in 1994. Our taste of spring will come to an abrupt end as a cold front slides through the Tri-State Monday night. Lows will drop into the lower 40s on Tuesday and only recover into the middle 50s, despite sunny skies. Daily highs will stay in the lower 50s through the rest of the week, then drop into the 40s over the weekend. Scattered showers arrive on Thursday with widespread rainfall on Friday. Much colder for the weekend with highs in the low 40s and lows in the 20s. More rain likely on Sunday and Monday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch: Missing persons case underway after car found under Twin Bridges
Dispatch: Missing persons case underway after car found under Twin Bridges
Tyler Cashen
EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges inside Circle K
EPD: Driver arrested after driving truck into a flower bed while intoxicated
Dispatch: Overturned semi loaded with chickens shuts down part of Hwy 56
Officials: Hwy 56 back open after chicken truck flips over in Daviess Co.
James Gough
EPD: Evansville man arrested on multiple charges, including auto theft

Latest News

3/6 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
3/6 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
3/2 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
Above average temperatures Monday, seasonably cooler rest of the week
3/6 14 First Alert Sunrise
3/6 14 First Alert Sunrise
3/1 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
A warm start to the week to make way for rain and seasonable cold