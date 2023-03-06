Chilly temps return soon

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Temperatures soared on Monday to near the record of 76 set in 1994. Our taste of spring will come to an abrupt end as a cold front slides through the Tri-State Monday night. Lows will drop into the lower 40s on Tuesday and only recover into the middle 50s, despite sunny skies. Daily highs will stay in the lower 50s through the rest of the week, then drop into the 40s over the weekend. Scattered showers arrive on Thursday with widespread rainfall on Friday. Much colder for the weekend with highs in the low 40s and lows in the 20s. More rain likely on Sunday and Monday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.