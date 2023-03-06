Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Aces Softball swept in final day at WKU Hilltopper Tournament

Aces softball
Aces softball(WFIE)
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 1:13 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, KY. (WFIE) - On Sunday, the University of Evansville softball team completed the WKU Hilltopper Spring Fling.  In the morning game, the Purple Aces fell by a 5-0 score to Akron while the finale saw the squad drop a 9-1 contest to Austin Peay.

Game 1 – Akron 5, UE 0

Akron scored single runs in the third and fourth before adding three in the seventh to open the day with a 5-0 victory over the Purple Aces.

Zoe Frossard picked up a hit in the first inning but that would be the only hit for UE until the bottom of the sixth.  In that time, the Zips plated a run in the third and fourth frames to take a 2-0 lead.

In the top of the seventh, Akron added some insurance with three runs crossing the plate.  Alexa Davis hit a leadoff single in the seventh before the next three batters were retired to finish the game.  Frossard, Davis and Jess Willsey had the hits for UE.

Mikayla Jolly allowed two runs, one earned, in four innings while Elle Jarrett tossed the final three frames and gave up three runs.  Haley Croyle took the win for Akron, going six innings and striking out six batters.  Molly McChesney paced the Zips offense with a 3-for-4 effort at the plate while scoring twice.

Game 2 – Austin Peay 9, UE 1 (6 innings)

Austin Peay scored nine runs on 12 hits to defeat the Aces by a 9-1 final on Sunday evening.  Evansville took the early lead with a run in the second inning.  Marah Wood recorded a 1-out single and advance to second on a hit by Jenna Nink.  With two outs, Jess Willsey singled up the middle to score Nink.

The lead for UE did not last very long as the Governors came back with a run in the bottom of the frame.  In the bottom of the third, APSU broke the game open with four runs.  Mea Clark had the big hit with a 2-RBI knock.  After scoring a run in the fourth, Austin Peay added three more runs in the sixth to finish the game.

Evansville finished the game with eight hits.  After scoring their run in the second, UE threatened in the third, putting two runners on with one out.  The Aces picked up a single hit in each of the final three innings, but could not get any closer.  Wood, Frossard and Nink recorded two hits apiece.

Samantha Miener made the start for the Governors.  In the complete game, she gave up one run on eight hits.  Sydney Weatherford started in the circle for UE and allowed five runs, just one earned, in 2 2/3 innings.  Erin Kleffman tossed 2 2/3 innings with four runs scoring.

In the final non-conference tournament of the season, the Aces travel to Nashville, Tenn. for the Lady Bison Classic next weekend.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch: Missing persons case underway after car found under Twin Bridges
Dispatch: Missing persons case underway after car found under Twin Bridges
Tyler Cashen
EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges inside Circle K
EPD: Driver arrested after driving truck into a flower bed while intoxicated
James Gough
EPD: Evansville man arrested on multiple charges, including auto theft
Blown transformer is replaced in Evansville, IN
CenterPoint Energy continues power restoration efforts after severe storms

Latest News

Evansville Thunderbolts are BACK this weekend at the Ford Center with season home opener
Thunderbolts bounce back with big win over Rivermen
USI Baseball swept by Washington State
USI Softball
USI Softball swept in Day 2 of The Spring Games
NCAA Baseball Highlights: Bowling Green St. vs. UE - Game 2
NCAA Baseball Highlights: Bowling Green St. vs. UE - Game 2