Above average temperatures Monday, seasonably cooler rest of the week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly sunny today, although we will see a few passing clouds. While it is calm this morning, our winds will pick up this afternoon, coming from the south-southwest at around 8 to 16 mph with gusts as high as 25 to 30 mph. That flow of southerly air will push our temperatures into the low to mid 70s this afternoon, which is about 20° above average for this time of year!

A cold front will pass through our region this evening. That will bring us a few more clouds, but we will most likely stay dry. The main impact from that front will be the change in our wind direction. Overnight low temperatures will be in the low 40s.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and noticeably cooler with high temperatures in the mid 50s due to our winds shifting around from the north-northeast.

Wednesday will probably be the coolest day of the week with highs in the upper 40s to near 50° under cloudy skies. A few showers are possible Wednesday, but our best chance of rain will be from Thursday evening through Friday morning as a low pressure system passes through our region. Severe weather is not expected at this time.

