A warm start to the week to make way for rain and seasonable cold

3/1 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Robinson Miles
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After the temperatures peaked in the lower 60s today, winds from the south will continue to drive our temperature up tomorrow. We expect the high to be around 73°, 20° higher than our average for this time of year.

A cold front will pass overhead Monday evening, shifting our wind direction and pulling down the cooler air from our north. Our high temperatures will sit much closer to the average for the rest of the week.

The passing cold front will also bring cloudy skies. The mostly cloudy skies on Monday will be the sunniest skies we see all week. There is a chance of scattered rain starting Wednesday and Thursday, but our best chance for rain will come Friday and Saturday.

