USI Softball splits opening day at The Spring Games

MADEIRA BEACH, FL. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Softball (4-6) earned a split on the first day of games for the Screaming Eagles at The Spring Games in Madeira Beach, Florida, recording a 2-0 win against Holy Cross before getting edged by Yale University, 3-2, in the night cap.

In the first game of the day against Holy Cross, the offenses were rather limited by the starting pitchers. Sophomore pitcher Josie Newman (Indianapolis, Indiana) pitched her second shutout of the season on Saturday for USI. Newman struck out 12 in seven innings, giving up only three hits, to improve her season record to 3-3. Her opposition in the circle from Holy Cross, sophomore pitcher Sophia Roncone, was also strong. Roncone went seven innings, surrendering two runs – one earned – with three strikeouts, as her record dropped to 1-3.

USI had a chance in the top of the third with the bases loaded but were unable to score. In the top of the fourth inning, the Screaming Eagles found a little momentum the second time through the lineup in the middle of the batting order. Following a stolen base by sophomore outfielder Olivia Howard (Fishers, Indiana), who came in as a pinch runner, junior first baseman Lexi Fair (Greenwood, Indiana) found the left-center gap for an RBI double to drive in Howard and give USI a 1-0 lead after four innings.

Meanwhile, Newman had struck out eight through four innings, including striking out the side in order in the bottom of the fourth.

In the top of the seventh, USI scored an insurance run, as junior catcher Sammie Kihega (Greenfield, Indiana) doubled in a run with two outs to put USI ahead, 2-0, which allowed Newman to finish the game with ease.

In USI’s second game of the day against Yale, once again, both starting pitchers put up zeroes through the first three innings, working around a few baserunners along the way.

For USI, senior pitcher Allie Goodin (Evansville, Indiana) made the start in the circle. In the top of the fourth, Goodin pitched with the bases loaded. A double by Yale scored two unearned runs after an error earlier in the inning. USI answered right away in the bottom half of the inning with two runs to knot the game, 2-2. Goodin helped her own cause with an RBI single that scored junior outfielder Mackenzie Bedrick (Brownsburg, Indiana), and later in the inning, Fair singled in the tying run.

Yale recaptured the lead, 3-2, in the top of the fifth on a solo home run by sophomore infielder Lauren Perren. Yale held on the rest of the way.

Goodin was charged a tough loss, going six innings with five strikeouts. The senior allowed three runs – one earned. Her record dropped to 0-3.

Yale freshman pitcher Emma Taylor picked up the win after a complete game with three strikeouts and two runs allowed. Her record moved to 2-2.

Offensively, on the day, Bedrick recorded a pair of hits against Holy Cross, and Kihega had a two-hit game against Yale.

The Screaming Eagles continue action at The Spring Games Sunday with two games, one against Central Michigan University at 1 p.m. CT and one against Bethune-Cookman University at 3:30 p.m. CT. All games at The Spring Games can be seen with a subscription to FloSoftball. Plus, 95.7 FM The Spin will have radio coverage from Madeira Beach, Florida. John Morris, 95.7 The Spin General Manager, will be on the call. Coverage links can be found on the USI Softball schedule page on usiscreamingeagles.com.

