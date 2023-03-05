USI Baseball overpowered by Washington State

PULLMAN, WASH. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Baseball was overpowered by Washington State University, 12-5, Saturday afternoon in Pullman, Washington. The Eagles watch their record go to 5-5, while WSU goes to 9-1.

USI had the momentum early, building a 3-0 lead after two-and-half innings. USI junior third baseman Nolan Cook (Evansville, Indiana), who had a team-best three hits in the game, gave the Eagles a 2-0 lead in the second inning with a two-run blast over the left field wall. The home run was the first home run of Cook’s career at USI.

The Eagles increased the lead to 3-0 in the third when senior centerfielder Evan Kahre (Evansville, Indiana) stole home on a double steal with junior first baseman Tucker Ebest (Austin, Texas). Kahre had moved into scoring position by singling to open the frame, advanced to third on a sacrifice, and to third on an error.

The momentum swung to WSU in the bottom of the third with the Cougars scoring four time to take a 4-3 lead. The Cougars would increase the margin to 7-3 with a tally in the fifth and two in the sixth before the Eagles could get back on the scoreboard.

The Eagles narrowed the gap to 7-4 in the seventh when senior catcher Lucas McNew (Floyds Knobs, Indiana) singled in sophomore shortstop Ricardo Van Grieken (Venezuela). Van Grieken had doubled with one out to get in scoring position.

After WSU posted four more in the seventh and one in the eighth for a 12-4 advantage, USI closed the margin to 12-5 in the ninth. Ebest singled up the middle to score Kahre with the final run of the game as WSU closed out the 12-5 final.

USI junior right-hander Caleb Meeks (Evansville, Indiana) started and took the loss for the Eagles. Meeks (1-1) allowed four runs on two hits and five walks, while striking out one in 2.2 innings of work.

Up Next for the Eagles:

The Eagles and the Cougars conclude the three-game series Sunday with a 3:05 p.m. (CST) first pitch.

