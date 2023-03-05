Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

USI Baseball overpowered by Washington State

By Aaron Hosman
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 1:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULLMAN, WASH. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Baseball was overpowered by Washington State University, 12-5, Saturday afternoon in Pullman, Washington. The Eagles watch their record go to 5-5, while WSU goes to 9-1. 

USI had the momentum early, building a 3-0 lead after two-and-half innings. USI junior third baseman Nolan Cook (Evansville, Indiana), who had a team-best three hits in the game, gave the Eagles a 2-0 lead in the second inning with a two-run blast over the left field wall. The home run was the first home run of Cook’s career at USI. 

The Eagles increased the lead to 3-0 in the third when senior centerfielder Evan Kahre (Evansville, Indiana) stole home on a double steal with junior first baseman Tucker Ebest (Austin, Texas). Kahre had moved into scoring position by singling to open the frame, advanced to third on a sacrifice, and to third on an error. 

The momentum swung to WSU in the bottom of the third with the Cougars scoring four time to take a 4-3 lead. The Cougars would increase the margin to 7-3 with a tally in the fifth and two in the sixth before the Eagles could get back on the scoreboard. 

The Eagles narrowed the gap to 7-4 in the seventh when senior catcher Lucas McNew (Floyds Knobs, Indiana) singled in sophomore shortstop Ricardo Van Grieken (Venezuela). Van Grieken had doubled with one out to get in scoring position. 

After WSU posted four more in the seventh and one in the eighth for a 12-4 advantage, USI closed the margin to 12-5 in the ninth. Ebest singled up the middle to score Kahre with the final run of the game as WSU closed out the 12-5 final. 

USI junior right-hander Caleb Meeks (Evansville, Indiana) started and took the loss for the Eagles. Meeks (1-1) allowed four runs on two hits and five walks, while striking out one in 2.2 innings of work. 

Up Next for the Eagles:

The Eagles and the Cougars conclude the three-game series Sunday with a 3:05 p.m. (CST) first pitch.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Rideout
Man arrested on murder charges in Providence
James Gough
EPD: Evansville man arrested on multiple charges, including auto theft
Picture of the home that remained undamaged after wind gusts
‘God just saved my life’: Spencer Co. man retells strong wind storm
Amanda Kemper
Evansville hotel manager accused of stealing from guest
Daviess Co. experiences storm damages, including destroyed barns
Daviess Co. experiences storm damages, including destroyed barns

Latest News

Led by a stifling defensive effort, the University of Evansville women’s basketball team...
UE’s Baer wins 200-yard Breaststroke at MAC Championships
Aces softball
Aces drop a pair of games at WKU Softball Tournament
USI Softball
USI Softball splits opening day at The Spring Games
OVC Men’s Basketball Championship Highlights: #5 S.E. Missouri vs. #2 Tennessee Tech
OVC Men’s Basketball Championship Highlights: #5 S.E. Missouri vs. #2 Tennessee Tech