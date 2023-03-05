Parlor Doughnuts hold soft opening for new location on Main St.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Parlor Doughnuts is back in downtown Evansville.

Owners held their soft opening on Saturday at their new location on Main Street.

In a Facebook post, Parlor Doughnuts said this location will serve as a training center and test kitchen, as well as a national hub.

They have another soft opening on Sunday from 7:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.