Parlor Doughnuts hold soft opening for new location on Main St.
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Parlor Doughnuts is back in downtown Evansville.
Owners held their soft opening on Saturday at their new location on Main Street.
In a Facebook post, Parlor Doughnuts said this location will serve as a training center and test kitchen, as well as a national hub.
They have another soft opening on Sunday from 7:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.
