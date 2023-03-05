Mild Sunday and Monday, then seasonably cooler

Polar Plunge
By Arden Gregory
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly clear and tonight with temperatures falling back into the mid to upper 30s. Some patchy fog may develop late tonight into early Sunday morning, but I doubt it will be a widespread problem.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and about 10° warmer than average with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Sunday night will be mostly clear with lows in the mid 40s.

The winds pick up Monday, coming from the south-southwest at around 8 to 16 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. That will pull warmer air into the Tri-State and send our high temperatures into the low 70s, which is about 20° warmer than average for this time of year!

A cold front will swing through our region Monday night. We will see some clouds Monday into Tuesday, but we will most likely stay dry. That cold front will change our wind direction, ushering in cooler air from the north for the rest of the week. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s Tuesday and upper 40s to low 50s Wednesday and Thursday.

A few showers are possible Wednesday and Thursday, but it looks like our best chance of rain will arrive Friday and Saturday.

