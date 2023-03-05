Polar Plunge
Henderson Co. officials issue emergency boil advisory

By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - According to the Henderson County Water District, there has been an emergency waterline break and a boil order notice was issued Saturday.

According to Henderson County Water District officials, residents are advised to boil water for five minutes before drinking it.

This boil advisory is for residents receiving water between the 8000 to 11000 block of Highway 351, between the 5000 block of Hatchet Mill and 5000 block of Chaney Road.

Officials say there is a possibility customers may experience cloudy or discolored water.

Henderson County Water District officials say if your water is discolored to please open several cold-water faucets until the water runs clear before using.

Officials say there may be an air in the line and opening cold-water faucet in the bath tub can help clear the air.

For more information please contact Henderson County Water District.

