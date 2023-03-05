Polar Plunge
EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges inside Circle K

Tyler Cashen
Tyler Cashen(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a man was arrested inside a Circle K gas station Friday morning on multiple drug charges.

According to an affidavit, police were on patrol in the area by the Circle K gas station at the 2000 bloke of East Riverside Drive when they spotted a man, later identified as Tyler Cashen, who had an active misdemeanor warrant out for his arrest.

Police say they walked into the gas station and placed Cashen under arrest.

Officials say eventually police located a small plastic bag in Cashen’s hoodie that had a leafy-like substance in it, later identified as synthetic marijuana.

The affidavit states that police also searched Cashen’s jacket and found a small plastic bag with a white crystal substance that tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Police say Cashen was transported and booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl, synthetic cannabinoid, and a misdemeanor warrant.

