EPD: Driver arrested after driving truck into a flower bed while intoxicated

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to Evansville Police, a driver was arrested for drinking and driving Saturday night outside the Ford Center.

Police say officers were working traffic detail for a basketball tournament being held at the Ford Center, when they saw a grey Toyota pickup truck driving northeast on Bob Jones Way around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Officials say the truck hit the curb on the south side of the road next to the Double Tree Hotel and continued driving northeast until it made contact with a flower bed causing the front of the truck to dive.

Police say the front of the truck hit the concrete and it spun around to the point where it faced north, perpendicular to the roadway.

Officials say when the driver left the roadway there was foot traffic walking on the sidewalks leaving the game at the Ford Center.

Police say the truck barely missed police officer vehicles while they were parked in direct traffic.

Officials say after a field sobriety test police found the driver to be intoxicated.

Police say the driver was transported to a local hospital and later booked into the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

The name of the driver has not been released at this time.

