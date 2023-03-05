Polar Plunge
Dispatch: Missing persons case underway after car found under Twin Bridges

By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms that police found a car under the Twin Bridges on Saturday.

Officials with Vanderburgh County Dispatch say they were alerted by Warrick County about looking into a possible missing persons case near Weinbach Avenue and Waterworks Road.

The call originally came in around 12:54 p.m.

Dispatch says the Evansville Police Department then called Henderson first responders to assist.

We are told the search then moved near Trocadero and the Twin Bridges, where authorities ultimately found the car.

EPD officials say nobody was inside the car.

We will update this story once more information is available.

