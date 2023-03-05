Polar Plunge
Dispatch: Commerical building fire in Greenville

(MGN)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - According to Muhlenberg County dispatch a fire broke out in a commercial building Saturday.

Dispatch confirms that the call came in around 12 p.m. in response to a commercial building fire.

Dispatch says many fire and police crews are on scene that include; Greenville Fire, Central City Fire, and the Greenville Police Department.

Dispatch confirms that this is an active fire.

We will update you more as this story develops.

