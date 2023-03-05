Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Deaconess, Red Cross partner to offer CPR training

Deaconess, Red Cross partner to offer CPR training
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Deaconess Gateway Hospital partnered with the American Red Cross on Saturday to offer free hands-only CPR training.

The training was provided by Red Cross-certified instructors. It was intended for people ages 14 and older.

According to the American Heart Association, about 90% of people who suffer out-of-hospital cardiac arrests will not survive. CPR, especially if performed immediately, can double or triple a cardiac arrest victim’s chance of survival.

“I’ve witnessed some accidents before and thought it would be good to know hands-on CPR,” said class attendee Randy McGuire. “If you can help the person having the issue until emergency crews get there, then that’s a good thing. The class was really fun.”

“The majority of cardiac arrests happen at or near the home, so if you can have that skill to help a loved one, to apply those compressions until emergency responders can get there or an AED is located, then you can save a life,” said Beth Sweeney, executive director of American Red Cross’s Southwest Indiana chapter.

Each training session on Saturday lasted about 45 minutes.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Rideout
Man arrested on murder charges in Providence
James Gough
EPD: Evansville man arrested on multiple charges, including auto theft
Picture of the home that remained undamaged after wind gusts
‘God just saved my life’: Spencer Co. man retells strong wind storm
Amanda Kemper
Evansville hotel manager accused of stealing from guest
Daviess Co. experiences storm damages, including destroyed barns
Daviess Co. experiences storm damages, including destroyed barns

Latest News

Blown transformer is replaced in Evansville, IN
CenterPoint Energy continues power restoration efforts after severe storms
Deaconess, Red Cross partner to offer CPR training
Deaconess, Red Cross partner to offer CPR training
EPD: Evansville man arrested on multiple charges, including auto theft
EPD: Evansville man arrested on multiple charges, including auto theft
CenterPoint Energy continues power restoration efforts after severe storms
CenterPoint Energy continues power restoration efforts after severe storms