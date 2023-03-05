Deaconess, Red Cross partner to offer CPR training

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Deaconess Gateway Hospital partnered with the American Red Cross on Saturday to offer free hands-only CPR training.

The training was provided by Red Cross-certified instructors. It was intended for people ages 14 and older.

According to the American Heart Association, about 90% of people who suffer out-of-hospital cardiac arrests will not survive. CPR, especially if performed immediately, can double or triple a cardiac arrest victim’s chance of survival.

“I’ve witnessed some accidents before and thought it would be good to know hands-on CPR,” said class attendee Randy McGuire. “If you can help the person having the issue until emergency crews get there, then that’s a good thing. The class was really fun.”

“The majority of cardiac arrests happen at or near the home, so if you can have that skill to help a loved one, to apply those compressions until emergency responders can get there or an AED is located, then you can save a life,” said Beth Sweeney, executive director of American Red Cross’s Southwest Indiana chapter.

Each training session on Saturday lasted about 45 minutes.

