UPDATE: Five weather-related deaths confirmed in Kentucky

SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear confirmed that five people have died due to the severe weather on Friday, March 4. Four direct fatalities and one indirect fatality have been confirmed.

The four direct fatalities have been confirmed:

A 23-year-old male in Edmonson County

A 41-year-old female in Fayette County

A 63-year-old male in Logan County

A 68-year-old male in Simpson County

One indirect fatality has been confirmed:

An 84-year-old male in Bath County

Mason Barnes, Simpson County Judge-Executive, said the weather-related death reported in his county was due to the high winds.

“All we know for sure is that an individual was outside during the high winds and some of the strong wind gusts and the wind kind of toppled him and it’s resulted in, unfortunately in his death,” Barnes said.

The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office has identified the name of the deceased male. According to a press release, David Ramsey was found dead at the scene after he was struck with a large metal carport that became mobile during severe weather in Simpson County.

The identities of the other victims have not been released at this time.

I just stopped by @KentuckyEM and got the latest update on response efforts. Our teams are working hard to conduct damage assessments across the state and help everyone affected. Power outages are at 341,939, down from 536,569. This could be a multi-day effort. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/pAmZ3Vmw2r — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) March 4, 2023

Remember to remain alert, Kentucky. While the weather has stopped, there are still downed power lines and localized flooding. We've sadly lost 5 Kentuckians already - let's do what we can to not lose anymore. 3/3 — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) March 4, 2023

