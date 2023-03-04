St. Joseph Catholic School spared in storm damage

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Going under a tornado warning is going to be scary for anyone, but especially those who work with kids.

The people at St. Joe’s Catholic School say they relied on their training and drills once the warning went into effect.

School officials say they’re grateful nearby damage didn’t affect the school. They do a tornado drill every month to make sure they ready at a moment’s notice.

Part of that training is to ensure the kids are not only safe, but also calm.

School officials say they encouraged the kids to say the rosary, to say prayers, and to focus on their schoolwork and all their work does a lot for worried parents as well.

St. Joseph Catholic School principal, Nathan Winstead, says precisely executing their plans and keeping everyone calm helps parents to have confidence in the people teaching their children.

”It is very scary whenever something like this occurs,” says Winstead. “To be able to know that you’re in a situation where you feel comfortable with the staff that we have here at school and your students and your children are safe. I feel like that means the world to them.”

School officials say they realize how lucky they are to have the significant damage nearby not affect the school, especially since it could have been a different story with the wind moving in another direction.

