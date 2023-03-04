Polar Plunge
Several streets in Evansville experience flooding Friday

By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In addition to wind, flooding has been a big issue Friday in the Tri-State.

Multiple vehicles on Covert Avenue and Saint Joseph Avenue were seen trying to drive through the high water Friday.

Vanderburgh County Highway Department says several roads are closed due to flooding.

High water surrounded busy streets and nearby homes.

Officials encourage drivers to take an alternate route if you come across flooding.

