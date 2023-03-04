R’z Cafe’ and Catering floods following heavy rain in the Tri-State

FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WFIE) - The rain that came down in Fort Branch is causing both flooding and water damage for R’z Cafe’ and Catering family business.

Son of Restaurant owner Candy Yancey, Ethan Yancey says their roof normally leaks, so they prepared for it.

“We had rain buckets set up everywhere,” said Ethan. “We had anything you could imagine we had it, but I can’t say we were expecting it to be that much.”

Candy says they were in shock at the amount of flooding they woke up to.

“So not only the buckets were full, but it was leaking in new spots that had never leaked before so upstairs in our loft space it was pretty much literally raining inside of the building,” Candy said.

They planned to get the roof fixed six months ago she says, but they couldn’t due to challenges with roofers and financing. $74,000 doesn’t come easy Candy says.

She says she turned to social media to share the restaurant’s challenges with her customers. Soon after she went live on Facebook Candy says a customer made a GoFundMe for the restaurant encouraging other customers, family and friends to pitch in to help the Yancey family get a new roof for their restaurant.

”I mean the joys of a historic building its wonderful but when it rains it pours literally so we’re trying to clean that up,” said Candy. “it’s just a reminder if nothing else to support your local businesses and your small businesses.”

Pans are filled with rainwater and many ceiling tiles are being replaced due to extensive water damage she says. Despite the challenges faced Friday morning Candy says the restaurant will open at 4pm for dinner.

If you’re looking to support R’z Cafe’ and Catering as the Yancey family recovers from flood damages here’s the GoFundMe: R’z Cafe & Catering Roof Fund .

