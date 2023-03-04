KSP asking for help in finding missing teen

CROFTON, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police are asking for assistance in their ongoing investigation in finding a missing runaway teen.

According to a press release, 14-year-old Kylee Greenwell was last seen at her home on Poole Mill Road in Crofton, Kentucky on March 1 at 1 a.m.

Greenwell was last seen wearing plaid white red and black pajama pants, a gray t-shit, and brown boots with maroon around the ankles. She is five-foot-four with hazel eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information on Kylee Greenwell’s whereabouts please contact Kentucky State Police or your local law enforcement agency.

14-year-old Kylee Greenwell (KSP)

