Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

KSP asking for help in finding missing teen

(KWQC)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROFTON, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police are asking for assistance in their ongoing investigation in finding a missing runaway teen.

According to a press release, 14-year-old Kylee Greenwell was last seen at her home on Poole Mill Road in Crofton, Kentucky on March 1 at 1 a.m.

Greenwell was last seen wearing plaid white red and black pajama pants, a gray t-shit, and brown boots with maroon around the ankles. She is five-foot-four with hazel eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information on Kylee Greenwell’s whereabouts please contact Kentucky State Police or your local law enforcement agency.

14-year-old Kylee Greenwell
14-year-old Kylee Greenwell(KSP)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Kemper
Evansville hotel manager accused of stealing from guest
Church roof blown away on St. Joseph Ave.
Heavy rain, strong winds causing closures, power outages
Christopher Rideout
UPDATE: Man arrested on murder charges in Providence
WFIE Alert Day
On Alert: Flood Watch, Severe Storms
Police cruiser, Evansville Police Dept.
Silver Alert canceled for elderly Evansville woman

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Daviess Co. officials offer shelter during continuing power outages
James Gough
EPD: Evansville man arrested on multiple charges, including auto theft
Dispatch: Multi-vehicle accident in Henderson
Coroner finishes autopsy for deputy who died during a training drill
EPD provides update on fatal training incident, EPD recruit also hospitalized