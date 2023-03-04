Polar Plunge
Hopkins Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating ‘suspicious death’ in Providence

By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 8:30 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a “suspicious death” in Providence on Friday night.

HCSO officials say a man was found dead on the 1700 block of Barnhill Road.

Major Young with the Sheriff’s Office tells 14 News the scene is active and they are in the process of getting search warrants

He says there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story.

