Greenville experiences multiple reports of storm damage

By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - There have been several reports of damage in western Kentucky due to the weather Friday.

Over in Greenville, there are multiple reports of structural damage along with several trees down around Muhlenberg County.

According to our 14 News crew, the wind gusts at Luzerne Lake are creating significant waves, and the lake has overflowed due to the heavy rain.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

