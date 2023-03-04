‘God just saved my life:’ Spencer Co. man retells strong wind storm

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - As the severe winds bore down on Spencer County, Joe Hurst says it happened so fast.

“The back door started shaking, the house started shaking, then I couldn’t see nothing but white,” Hurst said.

Severe storms surrounded the area which he lives on in Dale, Indiana.

“I didn’t know what to think besides [to] hold the back door shut and hope for the best,” Hurst said. “We didn’t have anytime to get anywhere it was right on top of us. The house was shaking, we were all close together in the middle room of the house still. But, wow.”

It would rip apart the land around the home. But the home he was in? Virtually untouched.

“It was about the craziest thing I’ve ever been involved in,” Hurst said. “About thirty seconds later, I could see nothing but absolute devastation around my house.”

Tyler Love was heading home from work due to the tornado warnings.

“I get home after driving all the way back, about five minutes later I’m upstairs changing, and I see debris flying everywhere,” Love said. “First thing that came to my mind was the movie Twister.”

A crazy moment to be caught up in, but a story to be told of their survival. The loss they suffered? Tyler’s car. But cars can be replaced.

“What I thought is that God just saved my life because it could’ve very well been taken right then and there,” Hurst said. “I have nothing wrong with us, everyone in my home is fine.”

It was a day that Love and Hurst certainly will remember.

“Look at it as a we survived a natural disaster,” Love said.

The land also housed pigs inside of one of the barns, they were transported to another location due to the damage the barn sustained.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.