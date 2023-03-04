EPD: Evansville man arrested on multiple charges, including auto theft

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a man driving Friday morning was arrested on multiple charges that include drug possession and auto theft.

According to an affidavit, police were on routine patrol when they turned onto the westbound Lloyd Expressway and saw a white Chevy Monte Carlo change lanes quickly from the center lane to the exit for Green River Road.

Police say they ran the plates of the car and discovered the driver had a non-extraditable warrant out of Ohio and was driving on a suspended license.

Officials say police eventually found the driver, later identified as James Gough, turning into the parking lot of Thornton’s gas station on Boeke Road and Morgan Avenue.

Police say once they pulled into the gas station they saw Gough exit the vehicle in a hurry and attempted to walk into the gas station.

Officials say after police called Gough’s name multiple times, he stopped and turned around and admitted to driving before police spoke to him.

Police say as they were approaching the vehicle they saw glass, which they identified as a glass smoking pipe, broken next to Gough’s feet.

Officials say Gough was placed in handcuffs and searched by police where they found an Aleve container in his jacket pocket and a folded up dollar bill with residue, that later tested positive for methamphetamine.

Police say Gough was taken to the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center where they later discovered he was a previous owner of a black Chevy Avalanche that was stolen Thursday morning.

Officials say when asked by police Gough he stated that the vehicle was at a house on the 1300 block of South Red Bank Road.

Police say Gough told them he was out driving because he was returning a tablet and a wallet to a mailbox on Riverbend Court in Newburgh.

Officials say Gough was booked and charged with theft, auto theft, possession of methamphetamine, and driving on a suspended license.

