Dispatch: Multi-vehicle accident in Henderson

(Gray)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - According to dispatch in Henderson, a multi-vehicle accident occurred on Highway 41 north Saturday morning.

Dispatch confirms the call came in at 11:22 a.m. in response to a vehicle accident that occurred between three to five vehicles near Shoney’s in Henderson.

According to dispatch it is unknown if there are injuries at this time.

We will update you as this story develops.

