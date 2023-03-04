Daviess Co. officials offer shelter during continuing power outages

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - According to Daviess County officials, there will be an overnight emergency shelter available for those still without power.

According to Daviess County Emergency Management Agency director, Andy Ball, because Kenergy and OMU power outages continue Daviess County Judge/Executive Charlie Castlen has approved opening an overnight shelter.

A press release states that the shelter was approved because Kenergy and OMU power will likely not be 100 percent restored by Saturday night and temperature will be in the mid to low 30′s.

The shelter will be located at the Heritage Baptist Church in Owensboro at 3585 Thruston Dermont Road.

Officials say the hours of operation for the shelter will be Saturday from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

According to the press release, the shelter will be offering cots and sleep mats along with outlets for charging devices and linens.

Officials recommend people bring snacks, bottled water, sleepwear, a blanket or pillow, and a phone charger if needed.

Officials say snacks, showers, and drinks will not be offered at the shelter and no pets are allowed for safety reasons, except for service animals.

According to the press release, those who are under 18-years-old will have to be accompanied by an adult and all staying in the shelter will need to leave by Sunday around 7 a.m.

Officials say if the power is not restored by Sunday evening they will hook up a new generator to their transfer switch.

