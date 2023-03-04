Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Daviess Co. officials offer shelter during continuing power outages

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - According to Daviess County officials, there will be an overnight emergency shelter available for those still without power.

According to Daviess County Emergency Management Agency director, Andy Ball, because Kenergy and OMU power outages continue Daviess County Judge/Executive Charlie Castlen has approved opening an overnight shelter.

A press release states that the shelter was approved because Kenergy and OMU power will likely not be 100 percent restored by Saturday night and temperature will be in the mid to low 30′s.

The shelter will be located at the Heritage Baptist Church in Owensboro at 3585 Thruston Dermont Road.

Officials say the hours of operation for the shelter will be Saturday from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

According to the press release, the shelter will be offering cots and sleep mats along with outlets for charging devices and linens.

Officials recommend people bring snacks, bottled water, sleepwear, a blanket or pillow, and a phone charger if needed.

Officials say snacks, showers, and drinks will not be offered at the shelter and no pets are allowed for safety reasons, except for service animals.

According to the press release, those who are under 18-years-old will have to be accompanied by an adult and all staying in the shelter will need to leave by Sunday around 7 a.m.

Officials say if the power is not restored by Sunday evening they will hook up a new generator to their transfer switch.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Kemper
Evansville hotel manager accused of stealing from guest
Church roof blown away on St. Joseph Ave.
Heavy rain, strong winds causing closures, power outages
Christopher Rideout
UPDATE: Man arrested on murder charges in Providence
WFIE Alert Day
On Alert: Flood Watch, Severe Storms
Police cruiser, Evansville Police Dept.
Silver Alert canceled for elderly Evansville woman

Latest News

KSP asking for help in finding missing teen
James Gough
EPD: Evansville man arrested on multiple charges, including auto theft
Dispatch: Multi-vehicle accident in Henderson
Coroner finishes autopsy for deputy who died during a training drill
EPD provides update on fatal training incident, EPD recruit also hospitalized