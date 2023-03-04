Daviess Co. experiences storm damages, including destroyed barns

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County had it’s own share of damage from the storm Friday.

Along King Road in Philpot at least a half dozen telephone poles had been knocked over with many of them snapped in two.

The crews in the area had just been arriving and said they’d likely be out there throughout the evening trying to replace them.

Multiple barns around the area were also destroyed, along with a greenhouse on Todd Bridge Road.

Our 14 News crew says everyone they’ve spoken to, at least those who has been affected, are physically okay.

