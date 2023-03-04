Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Daviess Co. experiences storm damages, including destroyed barns

Daviess Co. experiences storm damages, including destroyed barns
By Brady Williams
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 8:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County had it’s own share of damage from the storm Friday.

Along King Road in Philpot at least a half dozen telephone poles had been knocked over with many of them snapped in two.

The crews in the area had just been arriving and said they’d likely be out there throughout the evening trying to replace them.

Multiple barns around the area were also destroyed, along with a greenhouse on Todd Bridge Road.

Our 14 News crew says everyone they’ve spoken to, at least those who has been affected, are physically okay.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Kemper
Evansville hotel manager accused of stealing from guest
Ramon Will and Steven Will
Couple charged with child molesting
Vanderburgh County Deputy Asson Hacker
VCSO: Deputy dies after suddenly falling ill while training
Joey McCartney
Man arrested in Muhlenberg Co. in connection to 2013 Indiana murder
Church roof blown away on St. Joseph Ave.
Heavy rain, strong winds causing closures, power outages

Latest News

Former Evansville youth minister set to be sentenced in sex crime case
Former Evansville youth minister sentenced in sex crime case
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a “suspicious death” in Providence on...
Hopkins Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating ‘suspicious death’ in Providence
St. Joseph Catholic School safe from nearby damage
St. Joseph Catholic School spared in storm damage
A tree damaged in the late May 2022 snowstorm.
Greenville experiences multiple reports of storm damage