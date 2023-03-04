CenterPoint Energy continues power restoration efforts after sever storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - CenterPoint Energy reports that crews are continuing their work on repairs and restoration following the severe storms Friday.

According to a press release, CenterPoint Energy crews made significant progress assessing damages over and restoring services to affected customers.

Officials say as of 12 p.m., there are 159 outages affecting approximately 2,800 customers and Saturday morning 32 electric and vegetation crews were deployed to assist in the restoration efforts.

CenterPoint officials say as crews encounter downed trees, damaged equipment, block streets, and flooding in some areas, restoration progress may be impacted. They say some customers may remain without services for the remainder of the weekend.

“Our dedicated crews worked hard overnight troubleshooting major outages and restoring as many customers as safely and quickly as possible,” said Richard Leger, Senior Vice President, Indiana Electric. “We greatly appreciate our customers’ continued patience as we work around-the-clock to restore service. We will not rest until the lights are back on for every customer who can take electric service.”

Officials say priority of restoration is given to facilities vital to safety, health and welfare, such as hospitals, water treatment plants and public service facilities.

CenterPoint Energy says that the extreme weather may have caused damage to customer-owned equipment, such as the customer’s service entrances, risers and/or weatherhead, the point where power enters the home through an electric service drop, which is often a pipe located on the side of the residence or building.

Officials say since this equipment is owned and maintained by the customer, if it is damaged, customers will need to contact a qualified electrician to make repairs before the company is able to restore service to them.

CenterPoint Energy reminds all customers to:

· Stay away from downed power lines. Be especially mindful of downed lines that could be hidden and treat all downed lines as if they are energized.

· Be cautious around work crews and give them distance to assess damages and make repairs.

· If your power is out, do not open freezers and refrigerators any more than absolutely necessary. Opening these appliances will allow food to thaw more quickly.

· Consider checking with others who may benefit from your assistance.

· Report any downed lines or damage to 800-227-1376.

For latest information on power outages:

· Report outages by texting the word “OUT” to 83212

· Sign up for Power Alert Service for information on individual outages

· Follow @CNPAlerts Indiana and visit our outage map for general outage locations; and

· Visit CenterPoint Energy’s Electric Outage Center for electric safety tips and other resources.

