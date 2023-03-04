Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

CDC: 20K people may have been exposed to measles during religious gathering

The CDC issued a health alert regarding a possible measles exposure at a religious event in...
The CDC issued a health alert regarding a possible measles exposure at a religious event in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (CNN) - Officials say about 20,000 people may have been exposed to measles last month at a religious gathering in Kentucky.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health alert about the exposure on Friday.

Officials said the event took place at Asbury University in Wilmore on Feb. 17-18.

A week later, the Kentucky Department for Public Health identified a confirmed case of measles in an unvaccinated person.

Those possibly exposed who are unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated were advised to quarantine for 21 days after their last exposure and monitor for symptoms of measles.

According to the CDC, measles is a highly contagious virus that lives in the nose and throat of an infected person. It can spread to others through coughing and sneezing.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Kemper
Evansville hotel manager accused of stealing from guest
Ramon Will and Steven Will
Couple charged with child molesting
Vanderburgh County Deputy Asson Hacker
VCSO: Deputy dies after suddenly falling ill while training
Joey McCartney
Man arrested in Muhlenberg Co. in connection to 2013 Indiana murder
Church roof blown away on St. Joseph Ave.
Heavy rain, strong winds causing closures, power outages

Latest News

Picture of the home that remained undamaged after wind gusts
‘God just saved my life:’ Spencer Co. man retells strong wind storm
Patrick Stallworth and Derick Brown have been sentenced to life in prison.
Justice for ‘Cupcake’: Defendants sentenced to life in federal prison for 2019 death of Alabama toddler
The roof of St. Joseph Catholic Church was blown off by high winds Friday.
High winds rip the roof of St. Joseph Catholic Church
Breaking News
UPDATE: Three weather-related deaths confirmed in South-Central Kentucky
Over 35 million people in the Southwest are under tornado threats and severe weather Thursday.
Storms roll eastward after slamming South; 5 deaths reported