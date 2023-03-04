Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

3 children killed, 2 wounded inside Texas home

Police are seen responding after three children were killed and two others were wounded at a...
Police are seen responding after three children were killed and two others were wounded at a home in Italy, Texas.(KTVT via CNN Newsource)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 5:40 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ITALY, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - Three children are dead and two are injured after a stabbing in their home in Italy, Texas, about 43 miles south of Dallas.

Deputies with the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office were called at about 4 p.m. Friday to a home in the 300 block of Harris Street, according to Ellis County Sheriff’s Officer Deputy Jerry Cozby during a press conference. Texas Child Protective Services made the call to 911 after they went to the home to check on the children.

When law enforcement arrived, they found multiple victims inside the home, and all were children. Three children had been killed. Two other children were seriously injured, police said. They were flown to hospitals to receive care.

The sheriff’s office reported a suspect has been arrested. Dallas station WFAA-TV reported a woman was taken into custody, believed to be the mother of the children. No confirmation from law enforcement has been given at this time as to the person’s identity.

WFAA-TV also reported CPS confirmed the children are siblings and had been previously placed in the care of another relative.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Kemper
Evansville hotel manager accused of stealing from guest
Church roof blown away on St. Joseph Ave.
Heavy rain, strong winds causing closures, power outages
WFIE Alert Day
On Alert: Flood Watch, Severe Storms
Police cruiser, Evansville Police Dept.
Silver Alert canceled for elderly Evansville woman
Vanderburgh County Deputy Asson Hacker
VCSO: Deputy dies after suddenly falling ill while training

Latest News

Over 35 million people in the Southwest are under tornado threats and severe weather Thursday.
Storms roll east after slamming South; 10 deaths reported
Coroner finishes autopsy for deputy who died during a training drill
EPD provides update on fatal training incident, EPD recruit also hospitalized
The roof of St. Joseph Catholic Church was blown off by high winds Friday.
High winds rip the roof off St. Joseph Catholic Church
Hopkins Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating ‘suspicious death’ in Providence
Hopkins Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating ‘suspicious death’ in Providence