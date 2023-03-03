‘Walking miracle’: Deputy Bryan Hicks’ recovery after 2021 shooting

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WFIE) - Posey County Sheriff’s Deputy Bryan Hicks was shot in the head on Sept. 18, 2021. His wife, Tammy, says that at first, the outlook was grim at the emergency room.

Tammy says Bryan’s doctors said he would be brain-dead. He defied the odds.

“I think he’s a walking miracle,” Tammy Hicks said.

Bryan’s road to recovery has been anything but easy.

“Sometimes I really can’t believe everything we’ve been through,” Tammy said. “I still work, and so for other caretakers out there, that struggle or get depressed, I totally get it.”

We asked Deputy Hicks if he would consider his wife an inspiration.

“Oh yeah, Tammy, yes, good,” Deputy Hicks said.

After multiple surgeries, skull reconstruction and most recently physical rehab in Louisville, his next step is to fix his speech.

Deputy Hicks’ aphasia, which he suffers from as a result of his head trauma, has hindered his ability to communicate ever since.

“We’ve been through it, we can get through this,” Tammy said. “We’ve been doing this a year and a half. What’s five more weeks?”

Tammy recalled a moment when Bryan was able to form a complete sentence. She says it was a surreal moment.

“You going to work tomorrow?” Tammy says that Bryan asked. “Like a full sentence, and I just want to fall out of my chair but I can’t. His speech... it’s almost right there.”

From learning how to walk again to being on his own for hours at a time, Bryan has come a long way. A long way with the help of the community, and most importantly, his wife.

“You talk about extended family... it’s like way extended,” Tammy said.

A year and a half later, the shock still remains.

“I need to wake up from this bad dream,” Tammy said. “I never did. Little Posey County? You would’ve never thought.”

Deputy Hicks’ perspective remains the same, he doesn’t see himself as a hero.

“So you do see it as you were just doing your job?” we asked Bryan.

“Yes, doing my job,” he said.

This next step, Tammy says, will be the hardest. Five hours a day, five days a week for five weeks, devoted to speech.

“I think it’s going to be difficult,” Tammy said. “It’s strictly speech, and that’s what he struggles with the most.”

Tammy asked Deputy Hicks what he misses most about the sheriff’s office.

“What do you miss most about it?” Tammy asked. Deputy Hicks began to say the camaraderie, to which Tammy had to help him finish.

“We’re ready,” Tammy said. “We’re gonna kick butt.”

Bryan’s recovery has been a journey they’ve traveled for a while now, and will continue together for as long as it goes.

“Team Hicks,” Bryan said.

“Team Hicks that’s right,” Tammy agreed. “We’re Team Hicks.”

After speech rehabilitation, Tammy says Bryan will have a check-in with his neurologist. At that time, he’ll be evaluated to either go back to physical rehab in Louisville, or get the green light to continue it in Evansville.

Following that, Bryan hopes to learn how to drive again.

Deputy Hicks has also been invited to throw out the first pitch at another St. Louis Cardinals game on July 29.

Bryan and Tammy are also working on a “Defending Heroes” fundraiser, which will happen at the Owensboro Convention Center on Saturday, June 3 from 7-11 p.m.

For more information or to purchase tickets for the event, contact Tiffney Alexander at 812-677-4156.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.