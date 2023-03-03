Wabash Valley women’s basketball firing on all cylinders heading into postseason

MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WFIE) - To say the Wabash Valley College women’s basketball team is having an amazing season may be an understatement.

The Lady Warriors just finished their regular season with an astounding 27-1 record, but there’s more to it than just that. In those 27 wins, they have scored over 100 points on 17 occasions. Meanwhile, Wabash Valley is scoring an unbelievable average of 103 points per game, while only allowing 55 points per contest.

Needless to say, the Lady Warriors are one of the best teams in the women’s junior college basketball ranks. In fact, they come in ranked 12th in the latest NJCAA Division I Women’s Basketball poll.

Now that regular season play is complete, Wabash Valley is preparing to compete in the Region 24 Tournament, and their goal is to win that and get back to the national junior college tournament down in Texas.

“Our kids come to compete every single day in practice, and that translates to games. What we do in games is just an exhibition of what we do every day in practice.” Wabash Valley women’s basketball head coach Luke Scheidecker said. “People see the big scores, but they put the work in. They buy into what the coaches are talking about every day and that’s why we have the scores we do, because we have good players who compete every day and play at a high level.”

“We just try to get after it. We just try to play as fast as we can, press, try to get quick buckets,” WVC sophomore Shaulana Wagner said. “We got talent, we got length. Once we put it all together it can be something really special.”

“Top to bottom, we got players. Whether you need athletic players, players that can shoot, players that can hustle and get on the floor,” WVC freshman Brooklyn Gray said. “I mean I feel like that’s why we win. We all work hard, and we all play for each other.”

Wabash Valley begins the region tournament at Lake Land College on Sunday.

