VCSO: Deputy dies after suddenly falling ill while training

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Officials say that Deputy Asson Hacker died on Thursday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, Deputy Hacker fell ill during training and was rushed to Deaconess Midtown Hospital. Officials say he never regained consciousness.

He joined the sheriff’s office in December 2022.

Deputy Hacker leaves behind a wife and three young children.

He was 33 years old.

