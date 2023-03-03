Polar Plunge
VCSO: Deputy dies after suddenly falling ill while training

Vanderburgh County Deputy Asson Hacker
Vanderburgh County Deputy Asson Hacker(Source: Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 8:36 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Officials say that Deputy Asson Hacker died on Thursday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, Deputy Hacker fell ill during training and was rushed to Deaconess Midtown Hospital. Officials say he never regained consciousness.

He joined the sheriff’s office in December 2022.

Deputy Hacker leaves behind a wife and three young children.

He was 33 years old.

