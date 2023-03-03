Polar Plunge
Traffic Alert: Lane closures in Owensboro to start Monday

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Beginning Monday, a contractor for RWRA will be working on the sanitary sewer in several streets in Owensboro.

According to a press release, all streets will be open but lanes will either be restricted or shifted to allow for traffic.

Owensboro city officials say crews will be in the following areas on the days listed below pending no delays or bad weather:

  • March 6 - 2111 West 1st Street
  • March 7 - 2267 Middleground Drive and 2408 Twenty Grand Avenue
  • March 8 - 2517 West 9th Street

Officials say controlled signs will be installed in each area and flaggers will be present when needed.

City officials urge drivers to be cautious and to pay attention while driving in those areas.

